New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Extensively used in making large-scale semiconductors, integrated circuits, and LCD panels, the high-purity phosphoric acid—electronic grade phosphoric acid has been crucial to industries like microelectronics and electronics. This phosphoric acid finds its widespread applications in cleaning and etching. Additionally, electronic grade phosphoric acid aids in washing off metal surface impurities, making the metal ready to be used in the industry like hardware.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/toc-form/117



Market Drivers



Being crucial to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, electronic grade phosphoric acid is highly used as a dopant in the manufacturing process of photovoltaic cells. Additionally, it is also widely utilized in the production of fuel cells and various display panels for computers, mobiles, and televisions. Such widespread usages are propelling the growth of the industry. Furthermore, increasing need for distinct electronic products worldwide is also triggering demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid, boosting the market's growth. During the COVID outbreak, the demand from the electronic sector for this phosphoric acid escalated. However, at the beginning of the pandemic, because of the reduced demand from different end-users caused by consumers' low purchasing power, the market has faced a downfall. Nonetheless, the presence of highly optimistic investors and the availability of ample electronic products have boosted the growth of the market.



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific has showcased significant growth, owing to the rapid development of the electronic industry. Moreover, the increasing number of manufacturers and companies for electronic products is also fueling this regional market's growth. Other major regions in the industry are Europe and North America. Renowned firms are based in countries like Japan, Israel, and China.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market are listed below:



Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO, Rasa Industries, Honeywell, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Chengxing Group, Yunphos (Taixing) Chemical, Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success PHOS-Chemical.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Panel Level



IC Level



Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cleaning



Etching



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/117



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/117



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Oil Water Separator Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Below Ground OWS, Above Ground OWS, Marine OWS), By Application (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Marine, Power Generation, Aerospace, Defense, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027



Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Water-Resistant, Ordinary, Other), By Application (Indoor Air Purification, Catering Fume Exhaust Gas Treatment, Factory Organic Waste Gas Treatment, Organic Solvent Adsorption And Recovery Catalyst Carrier, Others) and Regional Forecast over 2017-2027



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.