Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Electronic health records (EHRs) are computerized patient records that include administrative functions, computerized physician order entry, lab systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical documentation. EHRs are adopted by healthcare providers because of their demand for advanced healthcare facilities. An EHR includes information such as age, gender, ethnicity, health history ,and medicines allergies immunization status lab test results hospital discharge instructions billing information



"According to SNS Insider, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size was Stimulated at US$ 26219.13 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$ 40477.12 Mn by 2028 with growing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028."



The global electronic health records market is growing due to advances in software technology and the healthcare sector. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) is contributing to the growth of EHRs, which are used to manage patients' data during a pandemic.



Major Company Profiles included in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are:



- Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

- GE Healthcare

- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

- McKesson Corporation

- Epic Systems Corporation

- NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

- eClinicalWorks

- Medical Information Technology, Inc.

- Health Information Management Systems

- CPSI

- AdvancedMD Inc.

- CureMD Healthcare

- Greenway Health LLC



The historical data, present market trends, the environment, technological innovation, future technologies, and industry technical advancement are all taken into account in the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market research study. The data and information used in the study were gathered from a variety of trustworthy sources, including journals, business websites, annual reports, white papers, and mergers and acquisitions. The complete market report's information on the industry's current situation can be used as direction and guidance for businesses and investors interested in this market.



This research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) industry. The market forecasts in the report are based on a combination of primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert reviews. These market projections are based on research into the social, political, and economic factors that influence market expansion as well as the features of the current market.



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation 2022



By product type, end user, application, and geography, the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is divided. The market segments and sub-segments will support strategic core market application discovery decisions and provide clients with a comprehensive market overview and industry insights. They will also help in the research of underdeveloped development opportunities.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are Listed Below:



By Installation type:

- Cloud-based

- On-Premise



By Type:

- Acute EHR

- Ambulatory EHR

- Post-Acute EHR



By Application:

- Clinical Application

- Administrative Application

- Reporting in Healthcare System

- Healthcare Financing

- Clinical Research Application



By End-User:

- Hospitals

- Diagnostics and Imaging centers

- Ambulatory care centers

- Pharmacies



Regional Analysis 2022



The most recent research includes market analysis at the international, regional, and national levels for all the main nations, including the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico. Market forecasts and estimates will be offered for the segmentation of the study at the regional and national levels. Using market estimates and forecasts, you may decide which region of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is the most lucrative and where the most revenue will be made in the future.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Health Records (EHR) are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry 2022



In a section of the market study that covers the top rivals in the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, each company's operations, financial statements, product overview, and strategic goals are examined. The companies profiled in the report can be tailored to a client's specific requirements. Participants will get a comprehensive understanding of market competition through the sections on competitive analysis.



Major Reasons to Purchase Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Report



The market study's primary area of focus is outgrowth market trends. Outlook includes crucial elements, in-depth business guidance based on growth, and long-term goals. As their company grows and develops, they must realign markets, develop/modify progressive, and realign markets. The market research study highlights the trends fragmenting the market research field, impacting research, and impeding industry process verticals as a result.



Key Questions Answered in the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Report:



- What is the study period of this market?

- What is the growth rate of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market?

- Which region has the highest growth rate in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market?

- Which region has the largest share in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market?

- Who are the key players in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation On The Basis Of Installation Type

9. Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation On The Basis Of Type

10. Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation On The Basis Of Application

11. Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation On The Basis Of End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



