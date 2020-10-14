Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Enormous Growth Insights by 2023 : AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient's medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient's treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.



Rise in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and rapid surge in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The Market Growth Insight delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market. It provides information on the market's essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Electronic Health Records (EHR) market growth, precise estimation of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioural pattern, market's competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.



Competitive Spectrum of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Encompasses Companies such as:

AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, Quality Systems Inc.,McKesson Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Abraxas Medical Solutions, Practice FusionInc., Advanced Data Systems Corporation



By Product



Cloud-Based Software

Server-Based/ On-Premise Software



By Type



Inpatient EHR

Ambulatory EHR



By Application



Clinical Application

Administrative Application

Reporting in Healthcare System

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research Application



By End User



Hospital

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Other End Users



COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2020, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat corona virus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the corona virus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.



Key Target Stakeholders Covered in Study:

==> Electronic Health Records (EHR) Manufacturers

==> Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

==> Electronic Health Records (EHR) Component / Raw Material Producers

==> Downstream Vendors



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America



The analysis objectives of the report are:

- To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

- To know the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

- To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

- To endeavour the amount and value of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

- To analyze the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

- To examine and study the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions to 2025.

- Primary worldwide Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

- To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.



Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Key takeaways

Chapter 3. Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market landscape

Chapter 4. Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Key industry dynamics

Chapter 5.Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market – global market analysis

Chapter 6. Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – installation type

Chapter 7. Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – end-user

Chapter 8. Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – geographical analysis



