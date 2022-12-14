Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2022 -- Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Analysis & Overview 2022:



EHRs are electronic versions of patients' medical records. In addition to administrative functions, EHRs computerize physician order entry, lab systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical documentation, which are all included in the core components. An EHR contains computerized physician order entry, lab systems, radiology systems, pharmacy systems, and clinical documentation, as well as patient information such as age, gender, ethnicity, health history, drugs, allergies, immunizations, lab test results, hospital discharge instructions, and billing information.



The electronic health records market is growing due to the advancements in software technology and healthcare sector innovations. In addition, the introduction of artificial intelligence (Al) in EHR development contributes to growth. In addition, EHRs were critical in managing and recording patients' data during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"According to SNS insider, the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size was valued at US$ 26219.13 million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$ 40477.12 million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028."



The market players' business R&D initiatives have a big impact on the rate of expansion of the global market. Probability analysis, which is necessary for forecasting a participant's performance in the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, has an impact on the firm's growth and development.



The research looks at the key elements of the industry, their most recent trends, as well as the appropriate industry segments and sub-portions. The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market report also features comprehensive company profiles, production value, capacity, and product descriptions for the top competitors.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are listed below:



- Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

- GE Healthcare

- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

- McKesson Corporation

- Epic Systems Corporation

- NextGen Healthcare, Inc.,

- eClinicalWorks

- Medical Information Technology, Inc.

- Health Information Management Systems

- CPSI

- AdvancedMD Inc.

- CureMD Healthcare

- Greenway Health LLC



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The research report discusses the market developments and raw materials used both upstream and downstream. The best-performing and fastest-growing revenue-generating segments are also ranked in the report. The study also examines which sectors have the highest revenue and the fastest rate of growth. In the segmental research, the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is divided into segments based on end-use, type/application, and geography.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation by Installation type:

- Cloud-based

- On-Premise



Segmentation by Type:

- Acute EHR

- Ambulatory EHR

- Post-Acute EHR



Segmentation by Application:

-Clinic al Application

- Administrative Application

- Reporting in Healthcare System

- Healthcare Financing

- Clinical Research Application



Segmentation by End-User:

- Hospitals

- Diagnostics and Imaging centers

- Ambulatory care centers

- Pharmacies



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Health Records (EHR) are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis



The research report is a valuable source of knowledge and insight for businesses and clients with an interest in the sector. Important details are included, as well as a market update for the major manufacturers. The Russian and Ukrainian wars' effects on domestic and international markets are examined by the Electronic Health Records (EHR) market research.



Regional Outlook



North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are the principal geographical areas examined in the study of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR)market. North America has the highest per capita income of these four areas. The number of sizable businesses in the area will raise interest in the products. One of the main forces driving this industry's market expansion is the low cost of raw materials.



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Industry Competitive Analysis



Diverse tactics are used by participants in this market to improve their market positions. To provide a more complete picture of the industry, the market research report includes information on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. An in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in the Electronic Health Records (EHR)industry is provided in this study, covering everything from player competition to anticipated market changes.



