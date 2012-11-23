Electronic Health Records Systems Market in North America 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The EHR Systems market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 7.85 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government support. The EHR Systems market in North America has also been witnessing privacy and security concerns. However, the increasing adoption of SaaS-based EHR could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Electronic Health Records Systems Market in North America 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on North America. It also covers the EHR Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp., and Siemens Healthcare Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Meditech Information Technology Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., eClinicalWorks LLC, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, Healthland Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI), InterSystems Corp., and Sage Software Healthcare Inc.



