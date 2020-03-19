Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Forecast by 2020-2026: Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market By Product (Cross Disciplinary, Specific), Delivery Mode (On—Premises, Web Hosted/ Cloud- based), License (Proprietary, Open), End- User (Life Sciences, CROs, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Other Industries), Data Storage (Cloud Storage, Local Servers, Cloud or Local Servers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market



Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.



Market Analysis:



Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for automation in laboratories and user- friendly interface of ELN are the factor for the market growth.



Market Definition:



The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) accompanied with LabCollector is a resourceful and modest software tool used to store and manage lab experiments. LabCollector ELN allows traceability of research activity, enhancing lab superiority control and associations. ELN can track reagents, sample, cell lines and more. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) offer substantial benefits over traditional paper laboratory notebooks (PLNs). They are mostly used by engineers, scientists and researchers who are working in research and development laboratories.



Market Drivers





- Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market



- Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market



- Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth



- Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market





Market Restraints





- Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market



- High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period





Table of Contents:



Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Research Report



Chapter 1 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Overview



Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry



Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers



Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region



Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions



Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application



Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis



…….CONTINUED FOR TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market



Segmentation:



By Product





- Specific ELN



- Cross-Disciplinary ELN





By License





- Open-Source ELN



- Proprietary ELN





By Mode of Delivery





- On-Premise



- Web-Based/ Cloud-based





By End User





- Chemical Industry



- Food and Beverage



- Agriculture Industries



- Environmental Testing Laboratories



- Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry



- Pharmaceutical Companies



- Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)



- Academic Research Institute



- Others





- Metal & Mining Industry



- Forensic Industries











By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East & Africa





Key Developments in the Market:





- In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform



- In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer's fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth





Competitive Analysis:



Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic lab notebook (ELN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Purchase this Report





- Current and future of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players





Customization of the Report:





- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)





Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.



Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research



US: +1 888 387 2818



UK: +44 208 089 1725



Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475



Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com