Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- The APAC electronic manufacturing services market has grown tremendously owing to continuous introduction of new products by OEMs, particularly smartphones. As mobile technologies are evolving at a rapid pace and becoming cheaper, smartphones are expected to constitute almost 48% of the global consumer electronics segment by the end of 2018, and it is a well established fact that most of these devices are manufactured by EMS providers in Asia.



Elaborating further, Taiwanese company Foxconn, which is the world's largest EMS provider, manufactures smartphones for Apple, computer equipment for Dell, Intel, HP and Microsoft, along with electronic devices for Sony, Google and Amazon. The company has set an example in the electronic manufacturing services industry for adopting innovative business models and creating a global presence. It had recorded a 50% growth in earnings during December 2017, mainly driven by the shipment of Apple's flagship smartphone model, iPhone X. Simultaneously the APAC electronic manufacturing services market experienced accelerated growth due to increased production of smartphones launched by Chinese OEMs, such as Xiaomi.



The massive growth potential for consumer electronics in APAC can be surmised from Foxconn's recent announcement according to which it is planning to expand its semi-conductor production operations in China. Demand for these small equipment is rising exponentially and an expansion effort by a major EMS provider indicates the same, signaling growth prospects for upcoming EMS firms who wish to penetrate the segment. Foxconn is also demonstrating the trend among companies in the electronic manufacturing services market shifting from a single key income source to producing more diverse consumer electronic products.



The OEMs operating in the consumer electronics industry find themselves in a unique situation today. Despite high customer demands, the enterprises are forced to prioritize on quality first rather than quantity. High level of general awareness among customers and an extremely competitive market landscape means that, if a new product gains the reputation of being unreliable or showcases an overall lack in quality, the company stands to lose its customer base in an instant.



To avoid this pitfall many enterprises strive to ensure quality of their product using several rigorous testing procedures through the enhanced capabilities allotted to them by the EMS, which further drives growth into the electronic manufacturing services market.



With increasing need for cost-effective production of automobiles and consumer electronics, the electronic manufacturing services market has gained enormous momentum over the last twenty years. Consistent rise in the consumption of mobile phones, portable electronics and connected devices overall has helped the growth of several small EMS players to meet the global demand. Vast opportunities in the aerospace, industrial and medical devices segment have also boosted the electronic manufacturing services industry. More recently, the communication and consumer electronics segment have driven EMS providers to pursue key expansion strategies and technological developments.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends by product

4.2. Electronic manufacturing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Engineering services

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Test & development implementation

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Logistics services

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024



Chapter 5. Electronic Manufacturing Services Market, By Application

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Computer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Consumer electronics

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Aerospace & defense

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Medical & healthcare

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Automotive

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024



