New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global Electronic Materials & Chemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 90.77 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing commodity demand for semiconductor processing, flat panel displays, and photolithographic printing is expected to drive business growth. Growing demand for electronics around the globe and global IT industry progress will mark the growth of the worldwide market for electronic chemicals and materials as significant driving forces. The increasing trend towards the Internet of Things (IoT)-driven technologies is seen as a substantial supporter of increasing demands for integrated circuits (IC), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other specialty chemicals and materials.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Electronic Materials and Chemicals market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Electronic Materials and Chemicals market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Ashland Inc., Air Liquide Holdings Inc., BASF Electronic Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc., Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Linde Group, KMG Chemicals Inc., Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Reports and Data have segmented the global Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market by equipment, end-users, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solid

Liquid

Gaseous



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Silicon Wafers

PCB Laminates

Specialty gases

Wet chemicals and solvents

Photoresist

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Electronic Materials and Chemicals Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



