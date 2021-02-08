New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market



Electronic materials and chemicals are an integral part of the production process of electronic products. Increased technical developments in the manufacture of electronic devices due to growing market demand for high-tech goods are projected to fuel demand for the product over the forecast timeframe. Products are a vital aspect of the manufacturing process for electronic products. Increased technological developments in the manufacture of electronic products due to increased market demand for high-tech products are expected to boost demand for drugs over the forecast timeframe.



The Global Electronics Materials & Chemicals Market is expected to rise at a CAGR 6.4% from USD 57.09 billion in 2019 to USD 90.77 billion in 2027. Growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing, flat panel displays, and photolithographic printing is expected to fuel market growth. Rising demand for electronics across the globe and development in the global IT sector will be a significant driving force for the growth of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Electronic Materials and Chemicals market and profiled in the report are:



Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Ashland Inc., Air Liquide Holdings Inc., BASF Electronic Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc., Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Linde Group, KMG Chemicals Inc., Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solid

Liquid

Gaseous



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Silicon Wafers

PCB Laminates

Specialty gases

Wet chemicals and solvents

Photoresist

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific led the industry in 2019, and growth is expected to see optimistic changes in the immediate future. The arrival of many mobile manufacturers and fast industrialization in Asian countries is predicted. The increasing advancement of advanced electronic materials in the manufacture of electronic circuits is driving demand growth in Europe. As a result of its growing deployment across end-use industries, such as electrical & electronics, and automotive, North America is expected to see significant growth in the forecast duration.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Electronic Materials and Chemicals market and its competitive landscape.



