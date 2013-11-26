Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Poised $9,957 Million by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The "Worldwide Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market, 2010 - 2015 (market share, winning strategies and adoption trends)" analyzes the EMR market by end users, components and applications and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the Electronic Medical Records market in North America, Europe, Asia and ROW.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on "Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market": http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/EMR-market-253.html.



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report. The global EMR Market is expected to grow from $4,355 million in 2009 to $9,957 million in 2015, at an estimated CAGR of 14.9% from 2010 to 2015.



The client server based EMRs formed approximately 78% of the EMR software market. However, web based EMR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4%, from 2010 to 2015 and contribute 30% of the global EMR software market revenues in 2015.



EMR is a part of healthcare information technology that is used to make paperless computerized patient data in order to increase efficiency of hospital systems and reduce chances of errors in medical records. A substantial growth rate (more than 16%) of global healthcare IT spending is expected to push EMR development all over the globe. It is estimated that Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) market will exceed $25 billion in 2015. EMR is the major segment that is driving its growth. The rising demand for healthcare cost containment and need to improve quality of healthcare service are driving the growth of the Worldwide EMR market.



ndustry players with the most significant developments include Allscripts, Cerner, McKesson, EMIS, and NextGen. They are undergoing consolidation to achieve marketing and distribution synergy and develop an interoperable EMR solution.



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