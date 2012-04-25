Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- “Electronic Medical Records Market to 2017 - Government Financial Incentives and Benefits in terms of Costs and Quality of Healthcare Drive Adoption among Physicians and Hospitals” provides key data, information and analysis on the global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) market.



The report provides information on the market landscape and market dynamics for the two market categories: Hospital/ Enterprise EMR and Ambulatory EMR. The report provides comprehensive information on the key factors affecting these categories, as well as key analytical content on the market dynamics and strategic competitive analysis. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope

- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, Australia, India, and Brazil.

- Market size data for two EMR market categories: Hospital/ Enterprise EMR and Ambulatory EMR.

- Annualized market revenue data, forecast for seven years to 2017. Company shares data for 2010.

- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, drivers and restraints for the EMR market.

- Information on the leading market players and the competitive landscape.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the global EMR market.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies. .

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies.

- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities.

- What’s the next big thing in the EMR market landscape – Identify, understand and capitalize.

- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the EMR market and the factors shaping it.



For further information visithttp://www.reportreserve.com/report/electronic-medical-records-market-to-2017-government-financial-incentives-and-benefits-in-terms-of-costs-and-quality-of-healthcare-drive-adoption-among-physicians-and-hospitals-report-536254