Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Electronic Passports Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Electronic Passports Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Electronic Passports. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CardLogix Corporation, De La Rue, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, HID Global Corporation, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, MÃ¼hlbauer Group, Safran, Thales



Brief Overview on Electronic Passports:

The global electronic passport market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand for automation in authentification & verification process, rising demand for advanced verification process in the travel & tourism industry, and growing demand for biometric systems for passport verifications propelled by concerns such as cyberattacks are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Attraction of The Report:

1. What are The Market Drivers?

- Rising Demand for Advanced Verification Process Propelled by Rising Safety & Security Concerns

- Rising Demand for Automation Across Authentification & Verification Operations

2. Which are Latest Market Trends?

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) in Electronic Passport Technology

3. What are Market Restraints?

- High Initial Investment

4. What are Market Opportunities?

- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

5. What are Latest Developments in Market?

- The vendors in this market are majorly focusing on developing innovative products and solutions in order to cater to the market's demands to remain competitive in the global market. According to the recent global industry crisis due to outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to be one of the major challenges for the vendors of this market as the production and markets of different industries have been shut down for an ambiguous period of time.

The Global Electronic Passports Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Electronic Passports Market Study by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Leisure Travel, Business Travel), End Users (Public, Private), Technology (RFID, Biometrics)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electronic Passports Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Electronic Passports market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Electronic Passports Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Electronic Passports

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Electronic Passports Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Electronic Passports market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Electronic Passports Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Electronic Passports Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



