Electronic Payment Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in Electronic Payment Market:-

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Fiserv Inc. (United States), Stripe (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), Global Payments Inc. (United States), ACI Worldwide Inc. (United States), PayU (Netherlands),



An Electronic Payment is likewise called an online payment, an advanced exchange between two individuals. In other words, Electronic Payment is a method of making exchanges or paying for goods and products through an electronic medium, without the utilization of checks or money. Electronic Payment has become progressively in the course of the last a very long time because of the developing spread of web-based banking and shopping. As the world advances more with innovation improvement, the ascent of electronic Payment frameworks and Payment processing devices. As this expansion, improve, and give perpetually secure online payment exchanges the level of check and money exchanges will diminish.



On 10 August 2021, Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has launched a real-time payments option that will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product called a payment request, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid.



On 17 May 2019, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced its plan to acquire InstaMed, a leading U.S. healthcare technology company that specializes in healthcare payments. The acquisition will expand the bank's suite of payment services designed specifically for healthcare consumers, providers, and payers. This acquisition will give a unique advantage in one of the fastest-growing sectors with InstaMed, to combine the strength and scale of JPMorgan Chase's payments capabilities with a leading healthcare payments solution for consumers, providers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (ACH (Automated Clearing House), Cards, Digital Wallets, Mobile Pay, Wire and Bank Transfers, Others), Enterprise Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size), Electronic Payment Methods (Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Virtual Cards, Direct Deposit, Direct Debit, Electronic Checks), End User (End-User Industry, Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Other)



Market Trends:

Increase adoption of electronic payment methods from small to big enterprise

Growing technology infrastructure and banking services across the globe



Opportunities:

Development of the new and innovative features in electronic payment with the integration of advanced technology

Increase investment in developing electronic payment services in the developing countries



Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of electronic payment worldwide to make payment faster

Increase fintech companies with advanced technology implementation which provide a high level of quality



Challenges:

Lack of global rules and regulations for the cross border payment

Different methods of cyber-attacks affect the electronic payment



