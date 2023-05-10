NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Electronic Payment System For Transportation Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electronic Payment System For Transportation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Xerox Corporation (United States), Cubic Corporation (United States), CCV GmbH (Netherlands), Transcore, LP (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France).



Scope of the Report of Electronic Payment System For Transportation

An electronic Payment System (EPS) is helpful for paperless monetary transactions. There are numerous modes of electronic payments like open-end credit, MasterCard, b e-wallet, smart card, newt et al. From last many years electronic payment has additionally been utilized by transportation agencies for the gathering of parking fees, main road tolls, transit fares & others. Electronic payment in transportation is finished with the assistance of cards or transponders carried by user that directly communicates with devices maintained by transportation agencies for the physical phenomenon of dealings and additionally to trace the payment records.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Prepaid, Postpaid), Application (Individual, Commercial), Technology (Automated Clearing House, Wire Transfers, Remote Deposit Capture, Fedline Access Solutions, Dsrc-Based Systems, Gnss-Based Systems, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand of Electronic Payment System for Transportation for Faster processing and Hassle-Free Ticketing Service



Market Trends:

Integration of Automation with ticketing System for Payment and Recharging the Prepaid Card



Opportunities:

Rise in Smart Tags on Vehicles for Fast Payment through Tolls and Driveways



Challenges:

Less Awareness about the Electronic Payment System and Usage of Conventional Systems for Payment mode of Transport



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



