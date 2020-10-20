Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The report titled "Electronic Products Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global electronic products market is expected to decline from $1097.7 billion in 2019 to $1042.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1201.1 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Electronic Products Market: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd; Intel Corporation; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd; Micron Technology Inc; QUALCOMM Incorporated and Other



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Audio And Video Equipment; Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component

2) By End-Use: B2B; B2C

3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket

4) By Mode: Online; Offline



Subsegments Covered: Audio Equipment; Video Equipment; Semiconductor And Related Devices; General Electronic Components



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global electronic products market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global electronic products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electronic products market.



The demand for smart TVs is being driven by the rising consumer preference for built-in smart functions in personal devices, and increasing internet penetration . A smart TV combines the features of televisions and computers, and comprises a television set with integrated functions for internet use. Smart TV users are also offered direct access to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video. To capitalize on this trend, television manufacturers across the world are entering the smart TV market.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Electronic Products Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



