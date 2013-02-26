Electronic Publishing Now Contributes to a Low Carbon Lifestyle

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Businesses and consumers have the ability to conserve resources and take on the habits of a low carbon lifestyle. The overuse of resources and an increase in atmospheric emissions have contributed to climate change. Using the Internet for many aspects of business is one way to combat these problems, and also aids in the reduction of paper consumption through electronic publishing.



Heavy use of paper contributes to shrinking forest preserves, plus the production processes contribute to additional energy consumption and emissions. Throwing away all the paper helps fill up landfills and supports the disposal processes such as incineration and other fuel-dependent activities which increase carbon output. Habits at home such as turning off a computer when not using it are beneficial for saving energy, but making full use of computing systems does help to go green. Filling out forms, doing the bills, and reading electronic books all contribute to a low carbon lifestyle.



At home, energy efficient appliances and light bulbs, or even solar powered lights for outdoor installations, are supportive of this way of living. Even phone chargers can consume unnecessary amounts of energy, so these should be unplugged when not in use. Activities such as setting a refrigerator only as necessary, putting it in a location away from a heat source, and defrosting frozen food in it help to conserve energy.



While paying attention to low carbon initiatives when driving has environmental benefits, the office is yet another place to conserve. Turning off computers at the end of the day, saving files on computers instead of printing them, and shutting lights off where they are not needed are energy saving tips. Opportunities to car pool or work from home should also be strongly considered by those looking to live a low carbon lifestyle.



Regardless of the business, there are ways to reduce energy consumption and environmental emissions. Publishers have perhaps the biggest advantage. Electronic publishing has minimized the need for paper, the consumption of which has long been recognized as a major aspect of carbon output. By page flip publishing e-magazines, no paper at all has to be used. A publisher’s readership can log online to see the content.



The electronic publishing process has been made even easier with page flip software such as 3D PageFlip Professional. Online businesses have the ability to convert PDF to flipbook with a 3D page turning effect. Various other graphical elements help create unique documents that appeal to different audiences. Any publisher can reduce the consumption of paper and expand its online presence in the desktop and mobile market. Additional details on the software can be seen at www.3dpageflip.com



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

Established in 2008 in China, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. is a professional provider of 3D flipping book creation tools! The company’s flagship product is 3D PageFlip Professional, which helps to convert PDF to a realistic 3D eBook! The company now delivers 3D publications to a wide variety of customers, which includes both public and private companies, organizations, and unions.



Contact info:

3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd

P121, 2/F, Block A, Suntek Building,

TianHe Gaoxin Ave.1.S.,

TianHe District, GuangZhou, Guangdong Province,

P.R.China 510550