Top Leading Companies of Global Electronic Relay Market are Electronic Relays, Omron, Tianbo, Teledyne Relays, Schneider Electric, Basler Electric, Clion Electric, Guardian Electric, Utility Relay Company, Crydom, Gold Electrical, Yueqing Meisho Electric, Fanox, Eaton, BETA Electric Industry, Rayex, Arico, Time Mark and others.



March 17, 2020 - Rockwell Automation, the industrial automation solution provider has launched E100 Electronic Motor Overload Relay under its brand Allen-Bradley. Electronic overload relays provide better protection to industrial motors against unplanned downtime in comparison to thermal relays.



December 02, 2019 - OMRON Corporation (Headquarters: Kyoto, Japan. CEO: Yoshihito Yamada) will globally release its new MOS FET*1 relay module?"G3VM-21MT" on December 2, 2019. The product will be the first electronic component in the world*2 to adopt a "T-type circuit structure"*3. With T-type circuit structure consisting of compact size and longer lifecycle solid state relays that output signals using no physical contact, the relay module minimizes the leakage current*4 which has long been a problem with semiconductor test equipment. G3VM-21MT allows high-precision measurement and improves productivity of electronic components.



Global Electronic Relay Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Electronic Relay market based on Types are:

Signal Relays

PCB Power Relays

DC Power Relays

Solid State Relay

Automotive Relays

Others



Based on Application, the Global Electronic Relay market is segmented into:

Industry

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others



The global Electronic Relay market study report examines the market size, industry share, growth rate, key segments, CAGR, and key drivers.



