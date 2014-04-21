Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electronic Security Products Market in the US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Electronic Security Products

Physical security refers to security measures that help monitor and control access to premises, equipment, or resources. These measures protect property or individuals from theft or attack. Physical security involves the use of multiple layers of security products such as surveillance systems, locks, and access control systems. The overall market is divided into two main segments, electronic physical security and mechanical physical security. Electronic physical security involves the integrated application of numerous systems synchronized to achieve specific aims. Some of the popular electronic physical security products include access control systems, video surveillance systems, alarms, vehicle security systems, contraband detection systems, and electronic article surveillance systems.

Analysts forecast the Electronic Security Products market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent during the period 2013-2018

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Electronic Security Products market in the US for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of products such as access control, alarms, video surveillance, contraband detectors, vehicle security, and electronic article surveillance used in electronic security systems. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market.

Electronic Security Products market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Electronic Security market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Tyco International Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Cisco Systems Inc.

Electronic Security Products Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

United Technologies Corp.



Key Market Driver

Growing Security Concerns in Government Sector.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Implementation Costs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Rapid Technological Advancements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bosch Security Systems Inc.,Honeywell International Inc.,Ingersoll-Rand plc,Tyco International Ltd. ,Cisco Systems Inc.,Electronic SecurityProducts Inc.,Johnson Controls Inc.,Stanley Black & Decker Inc.,United Technologies Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153106/electronic-security-products-market-in-the-us-2014-2018-.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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