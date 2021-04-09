New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive and all-encompassing analysis of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market and its latest trends. The report offers a concise summary of the market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends and demands, profit margins, along with a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario and business strategies enforced by the key companies operating in the industry.



Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are observing an escalation in demand for their use in exhibiting product prices in retail stores. These are generally affixed to retail shelves\' front edge and employs LCD or E Ink™ displays and centralized pricing system (to align and coordinate fluctuations in pricing across different levels) to present the current product prices to the customers. Further, ESLs allow for dynamic pricing that adapts to several factors such as an increase in price to consider low inventory; or drop in price to get a competitive edge or allow for the rapid sale of items that are approaching their expiration date.

Growing technological advancements in retail automation are instrumental in promoting the market growth. In 2019, the Kroger displayed its attentiveness in electronic shelf label-related prospects in its collaboration with Microsoft for the creation of EDGE (Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment) Shelf, which is connected IoT sensors that send real-time information from every shelf in the retail store. It runs on Microsoft Azure and is beneficial in-store management and data processing in the vicinity of smart shelves, as well as on the smartphone app of the retailer. Besides, price fluctuations, it used to convey promotions via dynamic advertising, along with diet-related information. It can also be used to connect with Scan, Bag, Go program of Kroger.

However, high costs associated with installing electronic shelf labels, as well as to set up the infrastructure such as smart shelves, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



The research report offers key insights regarding market players along with their gross earnings, profit margins, product portfolio, research and development activities, business strategies, market valuation, revenue contribution, market position, and strategic alliances. The report also focuses on the alliances occurring in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

The report covers in detail the competitive hierarchy of this industry vertical.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

Pricer, Displaydata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diebold Nixdorf, SES-Imagotag, M2communication, Teraoka Seiko, E Ink Holdings, Panasonic Corporation, and Clearink Display, among others.



The report further covers the details related to the production and manufacturing facilities of the market behemoths, their regional expansion on, and the industry and revenue share. It also covers crucial data regarding the product portfolio and the application scope of the manufacturers



The research report on the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market offers an extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape.

Based on the Product Outlook, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is split into

- LCD

- Segmented E-Paper

- Full Graphic E-Paper



Based on the application, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is split into

- Displays

- Batteries

- Microprocessors



Furthermore, the report covers a thorough analysis of the geographical landscape of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market. The report broadly assesses the regional terrain of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market while splitting the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The research report is equipped with significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each key region. It also provides key details about trends, growth drivers, regional presence, production and manufacturing capacity, industry share, and market size, along with import/export analysis. It also estimates revenues for leading regions during the projected period.



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



