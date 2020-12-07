New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The electronic shelf label market is projected to grow at a rate of 23.8% in terms of value, from USD 587.6 Million in 2019 to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are observing an escalation in demand for their use in exhibiting product prices in retail stores. These are generally affixed to retail shelves\' front edge and employs LCD or E Ink™ displays and centralized pricing system (to align and coordinate fluctuations in pricing across different levels) to present the current product prices to the customers. Further, ESLs allow for dynamic pricing that adapts to several factors such as an increase in price to consider low inventory; or drop in price to get a competitive edge or allow for the rapid sale of items that are approaching their expiration date



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



Get a sample copy of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market report, log on to @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1104



Geographical Segmentation:



The report is a prototype of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market are listed below:



Pricer, Displaydata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diebold Nixdorf, SES-Imagotag, M2communication, Teraoka Seiko, E Ink Holdings, Panasonic Corporation, and Clearink Display, among others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1104



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



LCD

Segmented E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Displays

Batteries

Microprocessors

Transceivers

Others



Store Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Non-Food Retail Store

Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



To receive the full report description @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-shelf-label-esl-market



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.



Contact Us:



John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com