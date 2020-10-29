New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The electronic shelf label market is projected to grow at a rate of 23.8% in terms of value, from USD 587.6 Million in 2019 to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2027. Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are observing an escalation in demand for their use in exhibiting product prices in retail stores. These are generally affixed to retail shelves\' front edge and employs LCD or E Ink™ displays and centralized pricing system (to align and coordinate fluctuations in pricing across different levels) to present the current product prices to the customers.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1104



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Pricer, Displaydata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diebold Nixdorf, SES-Imagotag, M2communication, Teraoka Seiko, E Ink Holdings, Panasonic Corporation, and Clearink Display, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)s market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



LCD

Segmented E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1104



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Displays

Batteries

Microprocessors

Transceivers

Others



Store Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Non-Food Retail Store

Others



Regional Outlook of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Browse complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-shelf-label-esl-market



Advantages of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry

Analysis of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Fill all the details to get the Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1104



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Related Reports –



Neo and Challenger Banks Market Growth & Analysis, By Product type, By Industry Vertical and Forecast 2020-2027



Remote Deposit Capture Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type, By Function, By Application and Forecast 2020-2027



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.