Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- According to the report, the global electronic shelf label market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Demand for Cost-Efficient and Less Time-Consuming Alternative to Paper Labels



The factors such as high accuracy, minimized labor cost, and reduced risk of human error drive the growth of the electronic shelf label market. The growing adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in multiple devices such as smartphones and POS systems will augment the expansion of the market.



Further, trending automation in the retail industry stimulates the growth of the market. The increasing demand for cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels propels the growth of the electronic shelf label market. The use of electronic shelf labels promotes operational efficiency with real-time product positioning. Additionally, the electronic shelf label enables flexibility to make immediate price changes. This system has an E-link display or LCD that shows UPC and the price of the product.



Increasing Adoption of Electronic Shelf Label by the Retail Stores



In addition, the development of retail digitalization boosts the advancement in the electronic shelf label market. The increasing adoption of electronic shelf label by the retail stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and retail outlets fuel the growth of the market. On the flip side, high cost for installation hinders the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Moreover, technological development creates several opportunities in the global electronic shelf label market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Shelf Label Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Europe is Expected to Have A Dominant Share



Geographically, the global electronic shelf label market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to have a dominant share in the global electronic shelf label market. The early adoption of electronic shelf labels in Europe led to the growth of the electronic shelf label market in the region.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global electronic shelf label market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of retail giants and the easy availability of processing machinery in the Asia-Pacific region stimulate the growth of the electronic shelf label market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Additionally, the growth of full graphic e-paper display in Asia-Pacific propels the market growth in the region. North America has lucrative growth opportunities in the global electronic shelf label market. The presence of a large number of retail stores and favorable government initiatives in North America drive the growth of the market in the region.



Electronic Shelf Label Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Electronic Shelf Label Market Highlights



=> Electronic Shelf Label Market Projection



=> Electronic Shelf Label Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Electronic Shelf Label Market



Chapter - 4 Electronic Shelf Label Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market by Type



=> LCD ESL



=> Segmented E-paper ESL



=> Full-Graphic E-paper ESL



Chapter - 6 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market by Component



=> Batteries



=> Transceivers



=> Microprocessors



=> Displays



=> Other Components



Chapter - 7 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market by Communication Technology



=> Radio Frequency



=> Near Field Communication



=> Infrared



=> Other Communication Technologies



Chapter - 8 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market by Store Type



=> Hypermarkets



=> Non-food Retail Stores



=> Specialty Stores



=> Supermarkets



=> Other Store Types



Chapter - 9 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Samsung Electro-Mechanics



=> E Ink Holdings Inc.



=> Displaydata Ltd.



=> Diebold Nixdorf



=> Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.



=> NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling Ltd.



=> SES-Imagotag



=> Pricer AB



=> ForbixSemicon India Pvt. Ltd.



=> Advantech U.S., Inc.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



