Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Electronic shelf label market is still in its developmental stage across numerous commercial stores and small-scale industries, as they are refraining from implementing these devices because of budgetary constraints. But as economic conditions improve and more people gain awareness about the benefits of the latest technologies, the ESL market could witness healthy growth over the coming years.



The electronic shelf label market is projected to gather noteworthy gains owing to its ability to offer improved operational efficiencies. These devices are mainly used in the retail sector that is increasingly edging towards automation.



Key Companies: - Advantech Inc., Altierre Corporation, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., Herbert Retail Limited, Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd, LG Innotek, M2COMM, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., SoluM, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Pricer AB



In terms of product, the Electronic shelf label market is bifurcated into full graphic e-paper ESL, LCD ESL, and e-paper ESL. Among these, the e-paper market segment is expected to attain a prominent market share over the predicted timeframe on account of its energy efficiency features.



Generally, the product's low-power consumption results in improved profitability, hence strengthening e-paper ESL demand. Firms like E Ink Corporation provide segmented displays that are rugged and thin, making them ideal for routine use. Meanwhile, ADKOM Elektronik GmbH delivers segment e-papers as customized services. Reflective technology, which is usually used in these, make ESLs readable.



Based on applications, the ESL industry is divided into commercial and industrial sectors. Out of these, the commercial sector is estimated to see healthy growth over the predicted timeframe. Several supermarkets nowadays are concentrating on digitizing their entire infrastructure by integrating the benefits of traditional brick & mortar stores with online shopping.



Taking October 2019 for instance, Hanshow Technology and Auchan Retail extended their strategic relationship to develop advanced connected labeling systems to implement the solution across five million items present in seven nations. Factors like enhanced omnichannel experience and accurate pricing could play a key role in stimulating the demand for ESLs in commercial facilities.



On the geographical landscape, the Middle East & Africa is considered to be a promising avenue for the ESL industry, even though it is still in the nascent stage. The region has a rich presence of rapidly developing retail sector especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Proliferating population base coupled with supportive federal initiatives to promote the growth of retail sector could massively enhance the growth prospects of the Electronic shelf label market in MEA.



