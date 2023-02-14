Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- Overview:



A thin, flexible membrane containing electronic devices with sensing capabilities is referred to as electronic skin. The purpose of electronic skin technology is to emulate human and animal skin functions. It reacts correctly to environmental stimuli such as temperature and pressure changes. The use of sensors in electronic skin allows it to monitor environmental changes. Electronic skin might be used to track physiological and on-body wellness.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Electronic Skin Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin (ACES), an artificial neural system developed by a team of researchers at the National University of Singapore, may soon provide robots and prosthetic devices with a sensation of touch comparable to, if not superior to, human skin (NUS). To successfully act as electronic skin, the new electronic skin technology obtained extraordinarily high responsiveness and damage resistance. It may also be used in conjunction with any sensor skin layer. Furthermore, ACES detects touches 1,000 times quicker than the human sensory nerve system. For example, even with a large number of sensors, it can discern physical connections between them in less than 60 nanoseconds, which is the shortest time ever accomplished for an electronic skin technology.



Restraints:



Lack of knowledge, restricted investment in R&D in emerging nations, expensive costs, and sophisticated technological design are all factors that are projected to impede the market throughout the projection period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Electronic Skin Market is segmented By Product Type, Component, Sensor Type, application, End-User



By Product Type:



- Electronic Skinsuits

- Electronic patches



By Component:



- Stretchable Circuits

- Photovoltaics system

- Stretchable conductors

- Electro-active polymers

- Others



By Sensor Type:



- Electrophysiological Sensors

- Chemical Sensors

- Tactile Sensors

- Others



By Application:



- Health Monitoring Systems

- Drug Delivery Systems

- Cosmetics

- Others



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Research institutes

- Others



Competitive Analysis:



Major key players in the Electronic skin market are



- Xensio

- MC10

- VivaLnk, Inc.

- Xenoma

- iRhytm Technologies

- Weissel electric use GmbH

- Bloomlife

- Dialog Semiconductor

- Holst Center.



Regional Analysis:

North America had the biggest revenue share. Rising elderly population, technical developments in electronic skin devices, advantageous reimbursement policies, new launches, and partnerships by regional market players are some of the factors likely to drive the market over the projection period. For example, Anna Maria Coclite and her colleagues at TU Graz have created a 3in1 hybrid material for the future generation of smart, artificial skin. As part of Coclite's ERC project Smart Core, the team spent over six years building smart skin. The composite material boasts 2,000 distinct sensors per square millimetre, making it more sensitive than the tip of a human finger.



