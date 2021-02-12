Surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Electronic skin patches are contemplated to be the ultimate wearable electronic devices. These electronic skin patches consist of electronic components that are placed on the body, mainly using adhesive. These electronic skin patches devices are ultra-thin and flexible and are generally utilized to generate information and communicate through sensors and microelectronics. The breathable skin patches are used for the long term care of admitted patients. It is also used while playing sports for monitoring the heart rate of the individual.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Electronic Skin Patches Market:
iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.
Market Drivers
Growth in the aged population and increase in chronic diseases propel the electronic skin patches market globally. An increase in the prevalence of the growth in diabetic population cardiovascular diseases is estimated to significantly expand the market during the forecast period. Technological advancement is the primary factor that is expected to augment the electronic skin patches market globally in the upcoming few years. Innovative applications of electronic skin patches for monitoring the alcohol level are estimated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Stretchable Circuits
Photovoltaic Systems
Stretchable Conductors
Electroactive Polymers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Health Monitoring Systems
Drug Delivery Systems
Cosmetics
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Institutes
Cosmetic Firms
Others
Key Summary of the Electronic Skin Patches Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Electronic Skin Patches market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Electronic Skin Patches market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis
The North American region dominated the market with the market share of about 36.0% in the year 2019, due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, growing awareness about the health monitoring devices among the people, surge in the expenditure of the health care sector, and increase in the demand of the wearable electronic devices in the North American region.
