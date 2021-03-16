Electronic Skin Patches Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.



The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market report serves as an accurate database providing the precise market estimations based on a detailed industry analysis.



The leading players profiled in the report include:



iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.



The report enumerates the key market players, scrutinizing their strategic initiatives such as collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological innovation, and new product launches. The analysts have implemented several industry-leading methods for data collection. The report elaborates on the current scenario by taking a closer look at the major players, cost structures, and product pricing. Therefore, the latest report focuses on several pivotal factors influencing market growth, including market size, sales volume, revenue forecast, regional concentration, and ongoing market trends.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Health Monitoring Systems

Drug Delivery Systems

Cosmetics



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Firms

Others



The global Electronic Skin Patches market is geographically categorized into:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2027



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Patches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Electronic Skin Patches Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.2. Surging usage of wearable devices



4.2.2.3. Growing inclination to health fitness



4.2.2.4. Advancement in robotics



4.2.2.5. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Stretchable Circuits



5.1.2. Photovoltaic Systems



5.1.3. Stretchable Conductors



5.1.4. Electroactive Polymers



Chapter 6. Electronic Skin Patches Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Health Monitoring Systems



6.1.2. Drug Delivery Systems



6.1.3. Cosmetics



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report.

