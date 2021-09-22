Electronic Supply Chain Issues Affect Automotive and IT Enterprises Across the Globe

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- One of the most problematic shortages to hit supply chains in the wake of the pandemic has been that affecting semiconductors. These electronics supply chain problems have affected not only the automotive industry but IT and enterprise too. While the early stages of the pandemic saw a shortage of kit such as laptops as a result of these early problems, the situation has not eased but instead has become a very persistent problem that many IT leaders are now struggling to deal with. Lead times have been extended and extended and, according to Gartner, are now up to as long as 120 days. Plus, there is no imminent sign of this situation changing with most forecasts showing zero improvement until the second quarter of 2022. In the IT world this is creating pressure on suppliers to diversify the devices that are being employed and adjust requirements to fill equipment gaps.



American procurement careers are going through some challenging times thanks to the impact of the pandemic over the past year or so. However, there are many opportunities hidden within these challenges, particularly for those working with a leading specialist in end-to-end supply chain recruitment, such as DSJ Global. The firm is well established - since 2008 - and has seen the sector face, and overcome, many such historic issues that have caused similar disruption. This knowledge and expertise has made DSJ Global a key partner for those in American procurement careers, as well as for organizations across the spectrum looking to recruit for resilience and growth. The firm has partnered with many different enterprises, including large international companies and innovative disruptors and start-ups. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the firm to cater for all needs and to create options for talented people in American procurement careers, as well as technical operations and logistics.



As a nationwide firm, DSJ Global has a reach that extends to most major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is combined with the unique international perspective that comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. During the challenging conditions of the past year the firm has supported a re-imagining of the hiring process to make it more streamlined and agile - including integrating a greater range of virtual support. Vital to this has been the knowledge and experience of the team, who are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via DSJ Global today, including Engineering Project Coordinator, IT Procurement Manager and Senior Maintenance and Reliability Manager.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



