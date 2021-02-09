New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Global Electronic Table Games Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market on a global and regional scale and offers insights into market outlook, regulatory framework, and key elements influencing the market growth. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights into the market size, product portfolio, revenue generation, and progress of the market. The report also sheds light on the key competitors of the market and their key achievements.



Electronic table games are the electronic versions of the board games played in bars and casinos. The electronic table games market has been witnessing high growth due to the acceptance of gaming and gambling as leisure activities and the rise in the per capita income globally. The growing technological advancements have enabled people to enjoy their leisure time playing electronic table games without going to a bar or casino for the purpose.



The report is updated with the latest economic scenario due to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has brought dynamic changes in the major segments of the market. The report covers the present and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the economic scenario post-COVID-19.



The report evaluates the current situation and prospects in the forecast years and is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of the market, along with advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The major companies explored in the report are Scientific Games, Aruze Gaming, Weike Gaming, Spintec, Novomatic, AGS, Jackpot Digital, IGT, TCS JOHN HUXLEY and Interblock Gaming, and others.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region of the global market due to the existence of gambling as a traditional game of their culture. The growing penetration of smartphones in the region is a major factor for the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Strict legislative policies in China regarding Casino operations will further boost the market demand during the forecast period.



The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures.



Electronic Table Games Market Segmentation:



By Product Types:

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Sic Bio

Baccarat

Others



By Application Spectrum:

Casinos

Gaming Parlours

Others



The report explores the opportunities, market scope, business sphere, challenges, drivers, constraints, and threats that would interfere with the business landscape.



The acceptance of gaming and gambling as a tourist and recreational activity is the primary factor in boosting the market demand. The growing disposable income of the people globally will also boost the market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements to give a better experience to the players and fully electronic mechanisms, along with multi-player modes, provide an enhanced experience to the players and give them a stadium-like experience. This will be a major factor boosting the demand for electronic table games among the younger generations.



Key Points of the Electronic Table Games report:



Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players to formulate informed business decisions

Comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with analysis of market share, size, revenue, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, among others

Analysis of segments exhibiting promising growth over the forecast period



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Technological advancements in bars and casinos

3.2. Integrated resorts and tourist opportunities

3.3. Stringent regulations across the world



Chapter 4. Electronic Table Games Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electronic Table Games Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Electronic Table Games Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Dietary Supplements Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rising demand for luxurious gaming

4.4.1.2. Advancement of technology in Bars and Casino

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent Regulations in the Market

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Electronic Table Games Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s

4.8. Electronic Table Games PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Electronic Table Games Market By Game Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



