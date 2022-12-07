Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023 Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Regional Forecasts by 2029

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope & Overview

The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be worth around USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to experience a significant growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. Electronic toll collection (ETC) is an automated process that charges vehicles for utilizing toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges and toll tunnels. This is a quicker alternative to toll booths, where the drivers must stop and make the payment in cash or using a card. The government's efforts to promote digitalization and the increasing highway construction are expected to drive the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection during the forecast period. According to the National Conference, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has arranged for investments and other stakeholders to carry out infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores in the next two to three years. Moreover, with the increasing usage of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the demand for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is expected to increase the market growth during the estimated period from 2023 to 2029. Nonetheless, compatibility issues are hindering the development of the market over the expected time frame.



The research report offers a thorough analysis of the key driving forces and obstacles that will affect the Electronic Toll Collection market's trajectory of growth over the forecast period. The value of the major market sectors is calculated using market shares and growth rates, the report claims. The market research report evaluates the sector's current position and projects how the market will change in the future. The study also investigates how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted markets around the world.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Electronic Toll Collection industry:

Feig Electronics (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria)

Conduent, Inc. (US)

EFKON GmbH (Germany)

TransCore (US)

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Technology Corporation (US)

Cubic Corporation (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Neology Inc. (US)



The market research report is an in-depth, high-quality research analysis that includes important factors that are anticipated to have a big impact on the Electronic Toll Collection market over the course of the forecast year. Researchers use both quantitative and qualitative research methods to calculate the market growth rate. The study provides comprehensive data on the market size, share, production capability, demand, and growth of the sector for the upcoming year.



Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation based on product type, application, end-user, and geography is investigated by the Electronic Toll Collection research. The core industry is thoroughly examined in the market research report, along with its classification, definition, and supply and demand chain organization.



The Electronic Toll Collection Market Major Segments and Subsegments Listed Below:



By Type:

Transponder-/Tag-based Tolling Systems

Other Tolling Systems



By Technology:

RFID

DSRC

Others (GPS, GNSS, ANPR etc.)



By Application:

Highways

Urban Areas



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Electronic Toll Collection industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways. Many businesses have created novel business models that have aided in their survival during the pandemic in an effort to lessen the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 epidemic on their operations. The research report clarifies these tactics and offers trustworthy improvements.



Regional Outlook

The Electronic Toll Collection market research report covers the analysis of different regional markets with primary emphasis on North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



Competitive Analysis

The market report considers recent product launches, R&D activities, partnerships, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements that have impacted the competitive landscape of the Electronic Toll Collection market. Additionally, it offers information on the size, earnings, state, and future prospects of the global industry.



Key Reasons to Purchase Electronic Toll Collection Market Report

The market research report discusses the implications for the target market's present and future conditions.



The market study's main emphasis is on historical and current market trends, which have a variety of effects on how it develops.



The research analyzes potential investment opportunities for both new entrants and existing businesses by analyzing and contrasting these expanding models.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2029 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Dynamics

3.1. Electronic Toll Collection Market Impact Analysis (2021-2029)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies



Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

....



Chapter 9. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles



Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption



Conclusion

Based on several data points that market participants will find useful, the Electronic Toll Collection market report forecast the industry's future trajectory. These data points were obtained from a thorough examination of historical market data.



