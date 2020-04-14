Electronic Toll Collection Market to Observe Exponential Growth by 2019-2026 : Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Xerox Corporation, 3M, Kapsch Trafficom AG

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Electronic toll collection (ETC) system is a high-end technology, which is meant for automatic toll collection without requiring the driver to stop. It uses latest technological solutions, such as DSRC, GPS & GNSS toll collection and tracking solutions, and video analytics to efficiently manage traffic in highly congested areas, thereby easing the toll collection process.



Electronic Toll Collection Market size was valued at $6,860.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $15,649.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.



The growth of the global electronic toll collection market is driven by upsurge in demand for safety and efficiency of transportation infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in this industry, such as GNSS and GPS technology adopted by Japan in their electronic toll collection systems, have enforced governments across the globe to make heavy investments on toll lanes, which fuel the electronic toll collection market growth. Furthermore, government support in framing new standards and regulations regarding the implementation of these systems and tolling has propelled the industry growth.



Key List Market Participants in the Market:

- Xerox Corporation

- 3M

- Kapsch Trafficom AG

- Efkon AG

- Q-Free

- Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

- Schneider Electric SE

- Siemens AG

- Thales Group

- Transcore, LP

By Types:

- Rfid-Based ETC Systems

- Dsrc-Based ETC Systems

- Video Analytic-Based ETC Systems

- Gnss/Gps-Based ETC Systems



By Applications:

- Highway

- Urban



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Electronic Toll Collection Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Electronic Toll Collection Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Forecast

4.5.1. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Electronic Toll Collection Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



