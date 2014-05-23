Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Electronic Toll Collection System Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Electronic Toll Collection System Market by Products (AVI, AVC, VES, Back office & Integration), Technology (RFID, DRSC, Video Analytics, & GNSS), Applications (Highway, & Urban), & Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
Electronic Toll Collection system is mainly installed for the ease of transportation. In this system, tolls are collected with the help of electronic equipment installed on the roadside and without reducing the speed of the vehicle or stopping it. An ETC system consists of four segments named Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI), Automatic Vehicle Characterization (AVC,) Vehicle Enforcement System (VES), and Back Office and Integration. The most important applications of ETC are on highways and in the urban context of congested cities, allowing to charge tolls without vehicles having to slow down.
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The growing demand for Electronic Toll Collection systems has increasingly shifted focus towards optimization in the areas of efficiency, faster service, and cost. In Global ETC market the major products included are Transponder, Antenna, communication system, Inductive Loop, Treadles, Weigh-In-Motion Device, Light Beam, Scanning device, Video Image Processing Device, Camera, Film Storage Device, and Back Office and Integration.
The ETC technologies are generally segmented into radio frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communications (DRSC), video analytics, and global navigation satellite system (GNSS). The two main ETC technology competitions are DSRC and RFID - RFID toll gates is used in North America, while the DSRC is the standard technology used in Europe and Asia with a mixed position and Short-range (RFID/DSRC) versus wide area (GNSS + Cellular). The future growth is mainly focused on wide area technology. The application of Electronic Toll Collection system is found on Highways and Urban Roads.
The major driving factors that hold the Electronic Toll Collection market are- no need to halt the vehicle to pay the toll, efficient and faster service, drivers no longer have to be concerned about having cash or precise change on hand, saves money on gas, minimal halts to pay the toll. Major players in this Electronic Toll Collection market are Thales Group (France), EFKON AG (Austria), Kapsch AG (Austria), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD (Japan), 3M (U.S.), Q-Free (Norway), Schneider Electric (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), TransCore (U.K), Xerox Corporation (U.S.) and TRMI Systems Integration (U.S.).
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