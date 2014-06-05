Electronic Toll Collection System Market Worth $9.5 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- According to a new report of "Electronic Toll Collection System Market by Products (AVI, AVC, VES, Back office & Integration), Technology (RFID, DRSC, Video Analytics, & GNSS), Applications (Highway, & Urban) & Geography - Analysis & Forecast 2013 - 2020", the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2014 to 2020 and reach $9.5 Billion in 2020.



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Browse more than 109 market data tables with 84 figures spread through 368 pages and in-depth TOC on "Electronic Toll Collection System Market - Analysis & Forecast 2013 - 2020"



The global Electronic Toll Collection system market is gaining a huge interest in developed countries, such as Germany, UK, France, US, and Canada. It is coupled with the countries which are economically developing such as India, and China. ETC companies are upgrading their technologies in the developed countries.



Kapsch TrafficCom AG (a division of Kapsch Group) is one of the providers of ETC (Electronic Toll Collection Systems). The company’s knowledge lays in developing, realizing, and operating electronic road user charging solutions. It also offers a wide spectrum of future-ready ETC to improve traffic flow, enhance public security, increase road safety, and help in protecting environment by managing the access in urban areas, enforcing and monitoring traffic laws, controlling traffic flows, preventing traffic jams, or detecting incidents on open roads and in tunnels. The company also thrives on expansion.



Q-Free is one more leading global suppliers of products and solutions for advanced transportation management and road user charging, which find applications mainly in ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) for congestion charging, road financing, law enforcement, parking/access control, and truck tolling. The company is also a leading supplier within DSRC (tag), GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), and ALPR (Automatic License Plate Registration)-based solutions.



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Majority of revenue is generated by technologies such as RFID and DSRC. Deployment of RFID is very strong in North America whereas, DSRC is driving the market in the Europe region. Major players are also concentrating on these two technologies. Future drivers for Electronic Toll Collection System market are focused on these regions because of government’s focus to improve the transportation sector as well as high population, which requires less traffic congestion. The strong profiles of major companies such as Kapsch TrafficCom and Q-Free which are active in the field of Electronic Toll Collection system show the growth prospects of ETC system market.



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Global electronic toll collection market is a fast developing market, which includes four segments; namely AVI, AVC, VES, and Back office & integration.

The overall Global Electronic Toll Collection System Market is segmented into four major segments: product, technologies, application, and geography. All the major segments are further segmented into sub segments. All the segments and sub segments are separately classified in the report. The global Electronic Toll Collection System Market is expected to reach up to $9.5 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 11.1% from 2014 to 2020.



Q-Free is one of the leading global suppliers of products and solutions for advanced transportation management and road user charging; which find applications mainly in ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) for congestion charging, road financing, law enforcement, parking/access control, and truck tolling. The company is also a leading supplier within DSRC (tag), GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), and ALPR (Automatic License Plate Registration)-based solutions. It has its clientele in Latin America, South America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Q-Free is operational in 17 countries as of now. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



1990’s made ways for the first bigger deployments of ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) systems in Oslo and Trondheim; and Q-Free increased its share in the ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) systems’ market at around the same time. In 1988, Q-Free ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) technology was installed in Trondheim and in 1990 in Oslo. These two systems were the predecessors to the existing AutoPASS technology in Norway. With offices in most of the countries of Europe, along with the presence in America, Australia, and Asia, Q-Free does sell applications basically within ETC (Electronic Toll Collection ) for parking/access control, truck-tolling, congestion charging, and road financing.



The two major driving factors for the Global ETC system market are: time saving and secured transaction, both of which, are expected to boost the market; the growing emphasis on safety & security is considered as being of strategic importance in the ETC market. In the report, different technologies are discussed; such as RFID, DSRC, Video Analytics, and GNSS.

Geographical split for the Global Electronic Toll Collection System Market is included in the report. It presents the market share of different geographies of the Global ETC market. This report divides the overall market on the basis of the four major geographical segments, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. NA is the market leader in the overall ETC market, followed by Europe and APAC.

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