Electronic Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Electronic Transmission Equipment Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 18.84 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of foreign establishments. The Electronic Transmission Equipment Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing the technological advancements in the market. However, the high revenue volatility could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Electronic Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Electronic Transmission Equipment Manufacturing industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are UTStarcom (China) Ltd., Laird Technologies China, NEC China, Panda Electronics Group Co. Ltd., and Skyworth Group.



The ther vendors mentioned in the report are Radio Frequency Systems (Shanghai) Inc., Guangzhou Haige Communications Group, China Potevio Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Fenghuo Communications Group Co. Ltd., and Beijing Raisecom Technology Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



