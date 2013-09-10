Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Electronic Transmission Equipment Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Electronic Transmission Equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 15.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the demand for electronic transmission equipment from the Telecom sector. The Electronic Transmission Equipment market in China has also been witnessing the increasing deployment of wireless technology-enabled services by telecom operators. However, the increasing threat from regional vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Electronic Transmission Equipment Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Electronic Transmission Equipment market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Laird plc, NEC Corp., and UTStarcom Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Nanjing Panda Electronic Co. Ltd., Skyworth Group, SVA Group, and TCL Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Laird plc, NEC Corp., and UTStarcom Inc.; Nanjing Panda Electronic Co. Ltd., Skyworth Group, SVA Group, and TCL Corp.



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