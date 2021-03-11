Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Electronic Warfare market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EW Equipment

Identification Friend or Foe

Radar Warning Receiver

Laser Warning Receiver

IR Missile Warning System

Direction Finders

Directed Energy Weapons

Anti-radiation Missiles

Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)

Jammers

Self-protection EW Suite

Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening

Antennas

Emission Control

Interference Mitigation

Counter UAV System

Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronic Support (ES)

SIGINT

Others

Electronic Attack (EA)

Active

Passive

Electronic Protection (EP)

Anti-active

Anti-passive



Electronic Warfare Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market



