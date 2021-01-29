This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Electronic Warfare from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Electronic warfare is the use of electromagnetic spectrum or directed energy to control the spectrum to block an enemy attack or attack an enemy. The growing security breaches in defense agencies and massive rise in investment in the defense sector are the major factors affecting the market growth. The global electronic warfare market is projected to reach a value of USD 36.75 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.
In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.
The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Electronic Warfare market enforcement.
Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
Market Drivers
The diversifying and highly complex nature of the defense missions have led to greater stress on the planning and analysis, thus, boosting the importance of electronic warfare by analyzing real-time data and efficiently analyzing and planning attack or defense strategies. The market is being driven by the factors such as the growing requirement of command making decisions from acquired information reported in a timely manner, gathering a common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and transferring or exchanging them to the desired places with a superior level of encryption. Furthermore, higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure applications are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit massive growth during the forecast period and dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The countries like India, China, Japan, South and North Korea, allot a huge portion of their budget for the defense bodies thus, leading to a growth in the demand for electronic warfare.
The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military Commands
Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
Military Critical Infrastructure
Routine Operations
Emergency Services
Transportation System
Others
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EW Equipment
Identification Friend or Foe
Radar Warning Receiver
Laser Warning Receiver
IR Missile Warning System
Direction Finders
Directed Energy Weapons
Anti-radiation Missiles
Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)
Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)
Jammers
Self-protection EW Suite
Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening
Antennas
Emission Control
Interference Mitigation
Counter UAV System
Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electronic Support (ES)
SIGINT
Others
Electronic Attack (EA)
Active
Passive
Electronic Protection (EP)
Anti-active
Anti-passive
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Electronic Warfare Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches in defense
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Electronic Warfare Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Military Commands
5.1.2. Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
5.1.3. Military Critical Infrastructure
5.1.4. Routine Operations
5.1.5. Emergency Services
5.1.6. Transportation System
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Electronic Warfare Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Land
6.1.2. Airborne
6.1.3. Naval
6.1.4. Joint
6.1.5. Space
Continued…
