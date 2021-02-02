Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Market Size – USD 430 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.58%, Market Trends – Rising tensions transnationally as well as the regional instability are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.



Some of the key players operating in the Electronic Warfare market include:

Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Harris (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Saab SA (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Textron (U.S.), and L3 Technologies (U.S.).



On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:



Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

o Electronic Support

o Signal Intelligence

o Electronic Intelligence

o Communication Intelligence

o Others

o Electronic Attack

o Active

o Passive

o Electronic Protective

o Anti-Active

o Anti-Passive



Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

o Aerial

o Fighter Jets

o Transport aircraft

o Special Mission Aircraft

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

o Land

o Vehicle Mounted

o Soldiers

o Base Stations

o Naval

o Ships

o Submarines

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles

o Space



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

o Electronic Warfare Equipment

o Jammers

o Radar Jammers

o Electronic Jammers

o Barrage Jammers

o Sweep jammers

o Spot Jammers

o Pulse Jammers

o Digital Radio Frequency Memory Jammers

o Corner Reflector

o Communication Jammers

o Remote Controlled Improvised explosive device jammers

o Self-Protective EW suite

o Countermeasure dispensing system

o Decoys

o Towed Decoys

o Active Decoys

o Drone Decoys

o Flare Dispenser

o Chaff Dispenser

o Directed Energy Weapons

o Direction Finders

o Directional Infrared Countermeasure

o Anti-Radiation missile

o Antennas

o IR Missile Warning System

o Identification friend of foe

o Laser Warning System

o Electromagnetic shielding/hardening material

o Radar warning receiver

o Counter UAV

o Interference mitigation system

o Electromagnetic pulse weapons

o Electronic warfare operational support

o Software

o Training & Simulation



Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

- Global and region forecast of the Electronic Warfare market from 2020-2027

- In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

- Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

- SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

- Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends



Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

2.3. Assumptions

2.4. Limitations

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising number of conflicts globally

3.2. World militarization index

Chapter 4. Global Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Electronic Warfare Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook-

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

Continued…



https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-warfare-market



