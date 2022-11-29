Electronic Warfare Market to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2022 -- The report on the Electronic warfare Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2022 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The electronic warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by various factors, such as increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to growing transnational and regional instability, rising deployment of electronic warfare capabilities on unmanned platforms, Increasing need for missile detection systems, and political unrest in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, rising military expenditure, modernization of armed forces is expected to support the growth of electronic warfare.



From 2022 to 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be led by the military end-use sector, with airborne EW accounting for a significant portion of the market. One of the main factors influencing the development of airborne EW systems in recent years is their capacity to reach the enemy's bases and launch precise attacks. Naval EW systems, which include a variety of naval laser warning (NLW) systems, ESM, and ELINT systems for submarines and surface vessels, are most frequently utilized for electronic support measures (ESM). Early detection, analysis, threat warning, and defense against anti-ship cruise missiles are all capabilities offered by maritime EW (ASCMs).



The electronic warfare market has been divided into three categories based on capability: electronic support, electronic attack, and electronic protection. Electronic warfare is not complete without electronic support. It assists in gathering the necessary intelligence from a variety of sources for the decision-making process. Various actions, including detection, interception, identification, location, and threat recognition, are all included in electronic assistance. The employment of electromagnetic radiation in an electronic attack has as its goal the destruction or neutralization of the combat power of the target opponent. It stops an attacker from using the electromagnetic spectrum for their benefit. The two types of electronic attack are active and passive. The usage of electromagnetic spectrum to thwart EW attacks is referred to as electronic protection. Anti-active and anti-passive are further categories.



The electronic warfare market has been divided into two categories based on product: electronic warfare equipment and electronic warfare operational support. The equipment segment has also been divided into IFF (identification friend or foe) systems, RWRs (radar warning receivers), LWS (laser warning systems), MWS (IR missile warning systems), DF (direction finders), DEWs (directed energy weapons), EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapons, ARMs (anti-radiation missiles), DIRCM (directional infrared countermeasures), jammers, self-protection EW suites, electromagnetic Self-protection EW suite is predicted to develop at the greatest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period among these segments. High demand for DIRCM to protect commercial aircraft from IR threats. Jammers are frequently applied as countermeasures. By transmitting noise or false information via radio frequency waves, they obstruct the opponent's radar operations. When compared to other EW goods, jammers are less expensive.



North America is anticipated to hold the greatest regional market share for electronic warfare in 2022. The US dominates this sector and is investing more and more in EW systems to retain its dominance and protect computer networks from potential threats and electronic warfare. To obtain an advantage over rival nations, the US intends to raise its expenditure on electronic warfare. Europe is the second-largest market and is anticipated to expand steadily as a result of the region's developed electronic warfare market. The electronic warfare market is anticipated to rise in the Asia Pacific region as a result of technological developments in countries like India and China. Rising armed conflicts and insurgencies in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East have greatly fueled these regions' electronic warfare markets.