Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Adatte E Waste Management (India), Aurubis AG (Germany), Umicore (Belgium), Sims Metal Management Limited (United States), Boliden (Sweden), Stena Metall Group (Sweden), Tetronics (International) Limited (United Kingdom), Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (United States), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Attero (India).



Electronic waste generally includes discarded mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, computer monitors, motherboards, air conditioners, and refrigerators. E-waste follows various pathways after disposal such as formal and informal recycling, storage, and dumping in developed and developing economies. The government launch program to create awareness among the people about the hazards of e-waste recycling by the unorganized sector as well as to educate them about alternate methods of disposing of e-waste.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, "Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is the responsibility of every producer of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) for channelization of e-waste to an authorized dismantler/recycler to ensure environmentally sound management of such waste. EPR authorization is mandatory and has to be obtained by all the producers including importers, e-retailers/online sellers/e-bay, etc.



Opportunities

- Surging Electronic Wastes in Developed and Developing Countries can create Opportunities for the Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Growth



Market Drivers

- Increasing Government E-Waste Awareness Programme

- Growing Consumption Rate of Electronic Appliances



Market Trend

- Rising Hazardous E-waste Materials across the Globe

- Technological Development of Recycling and Disposal of E-Waste



Challenges

- Stringent Regulation for Producers and Recyclers of E-Waste



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market study is being classified by Application (Material Recycling, Components Recycling), Material (Metal, Glass, Plastic), Source (Household, Industrial, Others)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.