ElectroniCast LED Lamp General Lighting in the U.S.A. Market Forecast and Analysis

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- ElectroniCast Consultants provides the research findings of their study of the United States consumption of Light Emitting Diode (LED) lamps (also known as “consumer-level bulbs”), which are used in luminaires in stationary/fixed location (non-vehicle/non-portable) solid-state lighting (SSL) General Lighting applications. The lamps are used in new fittings, as well as retrofitting/replacement of existing (installed-based) lamps.



General Lighting provides the main illumination of an area. In this study, we provide a market review for the year 2011 plus our forecast and analysis (2012-2016) of LED lamps used for general lighting, including interior and exterior decorative and functional lighting for residential, commercial and government areas.



For the purposes of this study, ElectroniCast Consultants includes Directional Lighting, Supplementary Lighting and Architectural Lighting in the General Lighting category. Lighting used in theaters, photography, newsgathering (TV broadcasts, film, similar) and even lighting used in nightclubs on the dance floor are considered general Lighting; however, lamps used in signage, displays and signal lighting are not included in the market forecast data for this study.



LEDs are used in both functional and decorative light fixtures, with an advantage of energy savings. Compared to incandescent lighting, LED-based lighting delivers visible light with reduced heat. In addition, its solid-state nature provides for greater resistance to shock, vibration, and wear, thereby significantly increasing its lifespan.



