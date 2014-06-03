Electroniccigarette-Outlet.com Now Brings New Multi Flavored Electronic Cigarette E-Liquid & Electronic Cigarette Kits for Enhanced Smoking Experience

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- There are numerous smokers, who are getting attracted towards electronic cigarettes, but many of them use to complain about burning smell and rusty flavor of the e-liquid that turn their smoking experience less exciting. Now, Electroniccigarette-Outlet.com brings a host of exciting flavors that can enhance the smoking experience of the users and will also encourage them to quit smoking of tobacco-based products. They also have tobacco-flavored electronic cigarette E-Liquid that can provide the real taste and flavor of tobacco, but does not cause any harm.



The spokesperson of the online store maintains that the objective of offering multi-favored e-liquids is to provide people with a variety of choices. “This will inspire them to try our different products and will inspire them to choose electronic cigarettes, which are a safe alternative to tobacco-filled cigarettes,” he states. Menthol and peppermint are all-time favorites, but one can try some unique flavors with them, such as Virginia, White Coffee and others. People can choose from a wide variety of exciting flavors and turn their smoking experience safer and more pleasurable.



Electroniccigarette-Outlet.com also offers electronic cigarette Ego in a wide variety of choices. One can choose an ego as per his/her smoking preferences. Available in different sizes and dimensions and powered with different capacity batteries, these are the e-cigarettes that one can choose as per their personalized smoking needs. More importantly, these e-cigs are available at discount prices, and one can choose a perfect ego to enjoy its flavorful taste and to say goodbye to tobacco-based cigarettes, which are always injurious to the human health.



They also offer an electronic cigarette kit at very cost-effective prices. This is their endeavor to encourage smokers to try a new tobacco-free product which is harmless to humans and doesn’t harm the environment either. The starter kit contains atomizer, e-liquid, battery and other accessories that one would require to start using the e-cigarette. People can learn more about their different types of e-cigs, e-liquids and other accessories by visiting the website www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com.



About Electroniccigarette-Outlet.com

Electroniccigarette-Outlet.com is an online seller of everything related to e-cigarettes. Users can purchase batteries, kits, atomizers, liquids, and other accessories from this online store. The vendor offers high quality products at affordable prices and ships them without charging additional shipping charges, making it affordable for consumers.



For Media Contact:

Email: info@electroniccigarette-outlet.com

Website: http://www.electroniccigarette-outlet.com/