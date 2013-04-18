ElectronicCigaretteReviewSite.net Unveils Top E-Cig Lists

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- According to sales numbers published by Tobacco Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association, the sale of electronic cigarettes is expected to double from $500 million in 2012 to $1 billion in 2013. This spike in sales is part of trend seen since their introduction in 2008. The sales phenomenon has given way to low quality products, too, says David Harris, owner of electroniccigarettereviewsite.net, an online blog about the topic.



Says Harris, "There are really good products available, but also lots of scam, low quality products. So, before making a choice, do read the reviews. Electronic cigarettes are amazing and they can really help consumers quit smoking, but if you choose a wrong product, it will just be a waste of money."



E-cigarettes, Harris explains, are also referred to as electronic, electric, smokeless or vapor cigarettes. These devices look like regular cigarettes, but create water vapor instead of smoke. The vapor mist that users inhale can also contain nicotine, but the electronic smoke does not contain any of the other four thousand harmful substances cigarette smoke contains. The mist created by an electronic cigarette is based on propylene glycol or glycerin."



Part of the appeal of the electronic cigarette is the variety the product comes in. Says Harris, "They taste really smooth, similar to a regular cigarette, but not so hard on the throat. There are also a great variety of flavors available, besides regular tobacco taste or menthol, you can have cherry, vanilla, strawberry, apple, coffee etc."



The site was the brainchild of two friends who, according to Harris, "were interested in e cigarettes, but were not able to find unbiased, good, quality information about e cigs on the web. So, we conducted the heavy research ourselves and tried out several brands and published the site. As we got really good feedback from the visitors of the site, we started to add more information continuously. By now, we have tried out dozens of different electronic cigarette brands, with companies sending the kits for free to us to get their products reviewed, although we are not creating a review about every single product we have tried. We have tested most of the brands on our site ourselves, but in addition we are gathering feedback from other users. The “top” list is generated as a combination of the two. When creating the list of top products we take into consideration the amount of vapor the e cig produces, how long the battery and cartridge lasts, how good the flavors are, the overall quality and the customer service quality."



Online since 2009, this Electronic Cigarette Review Site was created to provide unbiased, quality information about e cigs on the web.



