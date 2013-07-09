Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Saudi Arabia - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The review period saw strong development in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications infrastructure and the roll-out of high-speed networks such as 4G. This encouraged a rush online, with sales of tablets and smartphones in particular soaring. The percentage of the population using the internet increased by almost three percentage points from 2011 and 20 percentage points during the review period to reach 50% in 2012. Tablets only emerged in 2010 and continued to see dynamic growth of around 45% in...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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