Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the Czech Republic - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Rising competition from internet retailing represents an increasingly serious threat to store-based electronics and appliance specialist retailers. Consumer electronics and video games hardware and consumer appliances are among the most developed internet retailing categories in the Czech Republic. Moreover, the popularity of shopping for these products online increased at the end of the review period. This was mainly due to the advantageous prices and wider offer of consumer electronics and...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Czech Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
