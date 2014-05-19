Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The growing interest in electronics and appliances such as tablets, smartphones and PCs supported the growth of the category in 2013. This has also been supported by growing disposable incomes as consumers are more able to follow the shorter product lifecycles. Furthermore, as social media grows and internet retailing grows, more consumers are using mobile internet retailing, which has increased the amount of time spent online, in turn increasing the need of technology. Parents also want their...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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