Electronics and Appliance Stores Market Global Insights and Business Outlook : 2020-2026

The global electronics and appliance stores market is expected to decline from $1073.4 billion in 2019 to $1068.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1246 billion in 2023.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market are – Best Buy; Conns; Fry's Electronics; GameStop; Apple



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Hardware Suppliers & Security Stores; Consumer Electronics Stores

2) By Ownership: Retail Chain; Independent Retailer

3) By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom; Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store



The number of retailers using big data analytics is growing as they have started realizing that they need data to in order to know their customers and provide customized shopping experiences. The Swarm app, for instance, enables brick and mortar stores to analyze footfall so that they can make better decisions and tailor customer experiences. There is also the Collect platform which gives merchants insight into the spending habits of their customers, and so allows them to send personalized rewards and offers.



The electronics and appliance stores market consists of sales of electronics and appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell electronics and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The segment is typically operated from the locations that have provisions for floor displays and provide electrical capacity for demonstration of the products.



