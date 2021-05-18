Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- HTF MI released most extensive analysis of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market from a regional market perspective – forecast to 2026. A detailed overview of the major equipment providers is included for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), the Americas, China, Japan and Rest of Asia. Furthermore, the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market study includes industrial manufacturing subsectors analysis and a comparison of revenue growth in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market with key underlying growth factors and trends. Finally, market shares for leading vendors in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market is presented.



Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Study



Currently, most established players – OEMs, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) suppliers – are working on strategies to cope with shifting growth patterns and unexpected high demand and declining growth in more mature technologies. To accurately gauge the pulse of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market; manufacturers like Hon Hai/Foxconn, Flextronics, Jabil, New Kinpo, Celestica, Sanmina, Quanta, Wistron, Compal, Pegatron, Inventec, Jetway/Candid, Kaifa, Elcoteq, Sirtec, Shuttle Board SCIENT IFIC CO., LTD, Venture, Pkcgroup, Neotech, Plexus, Season Group & 0 were studied thoroughly and profiled.



Global mega-trends in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry – shifting growth patterns and increasing pace of digitization



Highlights of Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Study



- Global and regional market share estimates of leading suppliers for total Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), , Electronic Components, Electronic Devices & Others.

- Analyse and measure the Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market by identifying consumption across various application/end use verticals - Medical, Industrial & Telecom.

- Analyses of multiple economic indicators like tracking industrial capacity, machinery production, real GDP, and capital expenditure (CAPEX).

- Growth forecasts for 22+ Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) markets to 2026 in terms of US dollar revenues, unit shipments, and average selling price.



Actuals & Forecast: Frequency & Time Period



? Historical Years (2016-2026)

? Base year (2020)

? Annual forecast (2021-2026)



Reasons to buy Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market report



- Identify growth opportunities

- Gain Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market understanding

- Get in-depth View of competitive landscape

Identify the right markets

Identify the right verticals

- Understand the trends driving growth



Extracts from Table of Content of Global Version



Chapter 1 Market Overview

1.1 Scope

1.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.3 Raw Materials & Suppliers

1.4 Industrial Chain

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis



Chapter 2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Dynamics

2.1 Market factor Analysis

2.2 ImpactC of ovid-19

2.3 Drivers

........



Chapter 3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Shipment [Units], Prices (USD/Unit) (2016-2026)

3.1. North America: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Analysis by Country

3.1.1. United States

3.1.2. Canada

3.1.3. Mexico

3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Electronic Components, Electronic Devices & Others]

3.1.5. North America Market by Application [Medical, Industrial & Telecom]



3.2 Asia Pacific Market Analysis by Country

3.2.1. China

3.2.2. Japan

3.2.3. India

3.2.4. South Korea

3.2.5. Australia

3.2.6. Southeast Asia

3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Electronic Components, Electronic Devices & Others]

3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Medical, Industrial & Telecom]



3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Market Analysis by Country

3.3.1. Germany

3.3.2. France

3.3.3. Italy

3.3.4. the United Kingdom

3.3.5. Netherlands

3.3.6. Nordic Nations

3.3.7. South Africa

3.3.8. Middle East

3.3.9. Rest of EMEA

3.3.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Electronic Components, Electronic Devices & Others]

3.3.11 EMEA by Application [Medical, Industrial & Telecom]



3.4 South America: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Analysis by Country

3.4.1. Brazil

3.4.2. Argentina

3.4.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Manufacturers Analysis

4.1 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

4.1.1 Sales Channel

....

4.1.2 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Distributors

4.1.3 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Customer



4.2 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)

4.3 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

4.4 Y-o-Y Growth & (%) Market Share by Manufacturers

4.5 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Headquarter, Geographic Footprints, Product Specifications, Key Development Activities …)

...........



.........Continued



