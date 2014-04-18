Electronics Market: Global Graphene ( Semiconductors ) Industry Research Report 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Online Market Research On Global Graphene Market Trends And Opportunities (2014-2018): Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape Research Report



The report titled “Global Graphene Market: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2018)” provides an in-depth analysis of global graphene and its end-use in different sectors. It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2013-18). Further, key players of the industry like Applied Graphene materials, Graphene Nanochem, Vorbeck Material, XG science and Angstron Material are profiled.



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Application Coverage



R&D

Composites

RFID

Super capacitors (Electrical)

Super capacitors (Electronic)

Electronic Sensors

ITO Replacement

Company Coverage



Applied Graphene material (AGM)

Graphene Nanochem

Vorbeck materials

XG science

Angrstron materials



Executive Summary



Graphene refers to tightly packed layer of carbon atoms that are bounded together in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. Graphene, also called the ‘wonder material’ by scientists and researchers is expected to replace silicon and copper in the future because of its incredible properties. Graphene products have already hit the market and are being used in day to day products like contact lenses, racquets, water filters, and antennas. Graphene has the potential to completely transfigure entire industries, creating flexible phones and touch screens, tiny self-powered oil and gas sensors and even synthetic blood.



Further, strong research and development efforts will facilitate graphene’s market penetration as a result of expansion of its scope and application sectors. Although grapheme finds its applications in various sectors, it is anticipated that composite sector will account for half of the total market of graphene in the next five years.



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Factors driving growth of global graphene industry market are increase in number of manufactures in the market, strong R&D, uses of graphene in different application sectors and increase in demand and production. In recent years, smaller companies have been entering in number of application sectors producing innovative products using graphene. However, high cost, absence of band gap, unsuitable properties and mounting cost in R&D pose major challenge to the industry’s growth. Major trends prevailing in global graphene market are consolidation in the industry and intellectual property rights.



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary



2. Graphene: Introduction

2.1 Graphene production

2.2 Graphene Application Sectors

2.3 uses of Graphene



3. Global Graphene Market Analysis

3.1 Global graphene Market size by volume (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2 Global graphene Market size by value (Actual & Forecasted)



4. Global Graphene Market Analysis- By Application

4.1 Applications of graphene in R&D

4.2 Applications of graphene in composites

4.3 Applications of graphene in RFID

4.4 Applications of graphene in super capacitors (electrical)

4.5 Applications of graphene in super capacitors (Electronic)

4.6 Applications of graphene in electronic sensors

4.7 Applications of graphene in ITO replacement



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5. Global Graphene Market: Market Share Analysis

5.1 Global Graphene Market Share by companies, FY 2012

5.2 Global Graphene Market share -Application of Graphene by Sector: 2012

5.3 Global Graphene Market share -Application of Graphene by Sector: 2018



6. Global graphene Market: Growth Drivers & Challenges

6.1 Growth Drivers

Strong R&D

Increasing demand

Increasing market players

Production around the globe

Uses of graphene in different sectors

6.2 Challenges

Difficult to manufacture through top down process

Graphene Qualities are not suitable for practical use

Mounting Cost of Research and development

Expensive

Absence of band gap

Health and safety concerns



7. Global Graphene Market Trends

7.1 Consolidation in the industry

7.2 Blue Chip associates with Targeting Product Launch

7.3 Intellectual Property Rights



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