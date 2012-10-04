Electronics Recycling Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Electronics recycling is a process by which E-waste is to be recycled and that waste contains materials that are not biodegradable and harmful for environment. So by recycling the electronics products they can be used for resale and reuse. E-waste contains lead, cadmium, and many harmful components which cause serious health issues and pollution.



Electronics recycling market is driven by many factors which supports the growth of this market. Increasing awareness about eco-friendly environment, the need to make the environment green and clean are some pushing factors. Governments are also drafting stringent policies regarding E-waste so that people know the benefits of recycling; these initiatives are taken by developed countries as well as developing countries.



Recycling of electronics is certainly a growth industry, according to the marketers this is a promising business to enter, and requires very less capital investment. New and advanced technology is helping to recycle the waste effectively and safely. From the career point of view, this industry is on a boom; the increasing electronics waste is leading to more requirement of workforce.



The electronics recycling market is expected to reach at USD 23.4 billion at the growth rate of 16.7 in the year 2018, as the market was $6.8 billion in the year 2010.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



