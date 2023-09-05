Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- Electrophoresis Market by Product (Reagents (Protein & Nucleic Acid), (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE), GDS, Software), Application (Research, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028 from USD 3.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by riding funding for proteomics & genomics research, and growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing. Furthermore, growing prominence of nanoproteomics is expected to drive the growth of electrophoresis market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Electrophoresis Market"



Key Market Players:



Major players in electrophoresis market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).



Electrophoresis Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Rising funding for proteomics and genomics research

Growing industry-academia research collaborations

Growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing

Increasing number of clinical, forensic, and research labs

Rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders

Growing prominence of nanoproteomics



Restraints:



Presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency and results

Time-consuming operations and limited sample analysis



Opportunities:



High growth opportunities in developing countries

Increasing demand for personalized medicines

Shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery



Challenges:



Safety concerns associated with electrophoresis reagents

Need for high procedural efficiency to ensure accurate results



Electrophoresis reagent segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



Electrophoresis is an electrokinetic process that separates charged particles in a fluid using a field of electrical charge. The electrophoresis market, by product, has been segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems and software. Increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for biomarker discovery and protein mapping is expected to drive the electrophoresis market.



The research segment held the largest market share in the electrophoresis market.



By application, the global electrophoresis market is broadly segmented into research, diagnostic, and quality control & process validation. Technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics have revolutionized the application of electrophoresis in research.



North America dominates the global electrophoresis market



Based on the region, the electrophoresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by growing focus on biomarker discovery and increasing research in the field of structure-based drug design and therapeutic mAbs. Europe is the second-largest market for electrophoresis, characterized by increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries.



Recent Developments:



- In 2023, Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (Canada) signed Medispec (India) as an exclusive distributor partner in India. This will allow AES' critical solutions to reach many companies located in India.



- In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) introduced a new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to enable customers' cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease.



- In 2020, Danaher Corporation (US) acquired GE Healthcare Life Sciences (US) and rebranded it as Cytiva. This company will be a $3.3-billion global life sciences company with nearly 7000 employees in 40 countries.

Electrophoresis Market Advantages: